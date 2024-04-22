AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Scribbling, a fun filled activity, was conducted for the tiny tots of Nursery. The activity helped in developing their fine motor skills and muscle coordination. The teacher explained to the kids, the difference between random and controlled scribbling. The main purpose of the activity was to encourage hand-and-eye coordination and identify the colours. Kids had a great time while scribbling with different colours on the paper and drawing a variety of things. Sweets were distributed to encourage the kids.

