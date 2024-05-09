AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Four talented students from the school — Hiten Saini, Gurnoor Kaur, Lakshay and Gurman Kaur — showcased their exceptional roller skating skills at the recently held fifth Pre-National Roller Skating Tournament in Amritsar. The students competed against the participants from across the country, demonstrating their dedication, sportsmanship, and athletic prowess. They performed remarkably well, bringing pride to their school and community. School Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the student and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.