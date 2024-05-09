AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Four talented students from the school — Hiten Saini, Gurnoor Kaur, Lakshay and Gurman Kaur — showcased their exceptional roller skating skills at the recently held fifth Pre-National Roller Skating Tournament in Amritsar. The students competed against the participants from across the country, demonstrating their dedication, sportsmanship, and athletic prowess. They performed remarkably well, bringing pride to their school and community. School Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the student and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...