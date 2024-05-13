AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A day dedicated to promote reading was observed to elevate books as companions, offering solace, knowledge and escape. In the face of adversity, literature bridges divides, fostering understanding and unity within our communities. Various activities like bookmark making with quotations, quiz contest on famous authors and recreating a scene or character from the story were held to inspire readers of classes VI-VIII wherein students explored diverse narratives and the universal language of storytelling. Principal Pamila Kaur addressed the students and advised them that “together let us reaffirm the timeless importance of books as vehicles for knowledge, empathy, and cultural exchange”.

