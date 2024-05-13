AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

In an proactive effort to prioritise child safety and awareness, the kindergarten teachers of the school conducted an engaging and educational activity on ‘Good and bad touch’ for its young learners. The initiative aimed to equip toddlers with the necessary understanding and vocabulary to recognise and respond to inappropriate touch, fostering a safe and secure learning environment through storytelling, roleplay and open discussion. The children were encouraged to express their feelings and seek help if they ever encountered an uncomfortable situations. The activity not only served as a vital learning experience for the toddlers, but also fostered a sense of trust and communication between students and teachers.

