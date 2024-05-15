AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

An inter-section poetry recitation competition was organised at the school on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. It was held to pay tribute to the legendary poet. Students of Class VIII participated in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. The competition inspired the young poets to come forward and recite poetry on the stage. Students came up with different poems and recited them with great fondness and zeal for the country. They enjoyed the perfection of expression, thoughts, emotions, rhythm and music of words. Principal Pamila Kaur and the judges appreciated the performances of the participants. Winners were awarded with the certificates.

