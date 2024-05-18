AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

An online workshop for parents of pre-primary students of the school was conducted by a special educator on the subject of “Activities to increase the concentration”. The parents were guided about the importance of attention span. Many activities were discussed during the session. It facilitated the children’s academic success, helping them learn new concepts and finish work quickly. The workshop ended with a query session where parents participated enthusiastically.
