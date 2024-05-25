AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted by students of Class IV of the school, which aimed at making the students aware of the dos and don’ts of the summer season. The children talked about staying hydrated, saving water, use of sunscreen, wearing cotton clothes and eating light meals. They also educated children about avoiding overexposure to sun, reducing the use of sugary and caffeinated beverages, which can lead to dehydration.

