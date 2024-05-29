AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated Biodiversity Day. The event aimed to raise awareness towards the importance of biodiversity conservation and promote a sense of responsibility towards the environment among students. A special assembly was organised where students showcased their understanding of biodiversity through various presentations, skits and speeches. They emphasised the significance of preserving diverse ecosystems and the role each individual should plays in safeguarding the planet’s rich biodiversity. Highlighting the theme ‘Biodiversity: Weaving the Web of Life’, the event featured various activities as Flash mob, slogan writing, poster making and Herbarium making. Students actively participated in hands-on activities. Principal Pamila Kaur expressed her gratitude to all students, teachers and staff for their enthusiastic participation in making the Biodiversity Day celebration a grand success. She emphasised the school’s commitment to instilling environmental consciousness in its students and fostering a culture of sustainability.

Earthquake drill

The pre-primary wing of the school conducted an earthquake drill for the kindergarten students. The drill was part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being and readiness of the students in the event of an earthquake. The earthquake drill simulates a real-life earthquake scenario, providing the young learners with valuable experience and guidance on how to react calmly and effectively during such an event. The school’s dedicated staff led the students through the appropriate actions to take, including ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’, as recommended by the teachers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment