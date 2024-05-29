AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated Biodiversity Day. The event aimed to raise awareness towards the importance of biodiversity conservation and promote a sense of responsibility towards the environment among students. A special assembly was organised where students showcased their understanding of biodiversity through various presentations, skits and speeches. They emphasised the significance of preserving diverse ecosystems and the role each individual should plays in safeguarding the planet’s rich biodiversity. Highlighting the theme ‘Biodiversity: Weaving the Web of Life’, the event featured various activities as Flash mob, slogan writing, poster making and Herbarium making. Students actively participated in hands-on activities. Principal Pamila Kaur expressed her gratitude to all students, teachers and staff for their enthusiastic participation in making the Biodiversity Day celebration a grand success. She emphasised the school’s commitment to instilling environmental consciousness in its students and fostering a culture of sustainability.
Earthquake drill
The pre-primary wing of the school conducted an earthquake drill for the kindergarten students. The drill was part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being and readiness of the students in the event of an earthquake. The earthquake drill simulates a real-life earthquake scenario, providing the young learners with valuable experience and guidance on how to react calmly and effectively during such an event. The school’s dedicated staff led the students through the appropriate actions to take, including ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’, as recommended by the teachers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...