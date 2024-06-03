AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school, showing its commitment to fostering a future-ready learning environment, hosted a capacity building workshop on ‘21st Century Skills for Teachers’. The interactive workshop was conducted by academic consultant Mridul Jhingan. Through the programme, the educators delved into the core skills students need to thrive in the modern world, such as critical thinking, collaboration, and technological fluency. Participants gained practical strategies to integrate these skills into their lessons, creating engaging and relevant learning experiences for their students. The workshop empowered teachers to become facilitators of the 21st century learning, preparing students for success in a rapidly evolving world.
