AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

To mark World Environment Day, the school reflected on collective responsibilities towards preserving and restoring the planet. This year’s theme, ‘Restoring Our Earth’, underscores the urgent need for action to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, and ensure the sustainability of natural resources. Amidst mounting environmental challenges, including climate change, deforestation, pollution, and loss of biodiversity, World Environment Day serves as a reminder of the importance of concerted efforts to address these pressing issues. All students indulged in various activities like bird feeder making, planting saplings, slogan writing and poster making to take proactive steps towards sustainable development and environmental conservation. On World Environment Day, all students and faculty of the school committed to preserve the beauty and diversity of the natural world.
