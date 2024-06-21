AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

To celebrate Father’s Day, the pre-primary wing of the school honoured the dedication, love, and invaluable contribution of fathers. The special day gave a unique opportunity to express gratitude and celebrate the men who shape our lives with unwavering support. A unique and heart-warming Father’s Day activity was designed to celebrate the special bond between fathers and their children. Students had to capture and share photos of themselves engaged in their favourite activities with dads, such as watering plants, washing the car, cooking, or any other cherished moments. It was indeed a playful and interesting activity.

