AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, students of the school participated in promoting the ancient practice of yoga for health and well-being. A virtual yoga session was organised for students. It was led by an experienced instructor to introduce participants to various yoga asanas and breathing techniques. The instructor informed the students about the importance of health, harmony, and happiness through yoga. She stated that whether anyone is a beginner or an experienced practitioner, there will be something for everyone to enjoy and benefit from yoga. The session ended on a positive note.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution: President's maiden address of NDA 3.0
VP Dhankhar doubles down on Emergency issue, says country de...
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov
Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sand...