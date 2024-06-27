AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, students of the school participated in promoting the ancient practice of yoga for health and well-being. A virtual yoga session was organised for students. It was led by an experienced instructor to introduce participants to various yoga asanas and breathing techniques. The instructor informed the students about the importance of health, harmony, and happiness through yoga. She stated that whether anyone is a beginner or an experienced practitioner, there will be something for everyone to enjoy and benefit from yoga. The session ended on a positive note.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.