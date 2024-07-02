AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The first day of school after the summer break is always a special occasion, and this year too was no exception. Youngest learners in kindergarten were warmly welcomed back with a delightful dance and music session, setting the tone for an exciting and enriching school year ahead. The children were greeted with colourful decorations and the cheerful tunes of lively music. Teachers and staff joined the festivities, ensuring that every child felt the joy and excitement of starting a new school year. Principal Pamila Kaur shared a few words of encouragement, emphasising the importance of creativity and fun in early education. “Our goal is to create a nurturing and joyful environment where our students can thrive. Today’s dance and music session is just the beginning of many wonderful experiences to come,” said Director Dr Jasmine Kalra.
