AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school successfully completed an educational trip to Chail for classes IX-XII. The trip offered students a blend of adventure and learning, with activities such as trekking, zip line, wall climbing, nature walks and bird watching, alongside visits to historical sites to explore Chail’s rich cultural heritage. Team-building exercises and environmental workshops further enriched the experience. The trip received enthusiastic feedback from students and parents, praising the balance of education and adventure, safety measures, and the personal growth opportunities provided. Principal Pamila Kaur had accompanied the students. School Director Dr Jasmine Kalra called it a memorable learning experience for the students.
