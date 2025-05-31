AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity

The school celebrated the International Day for Biological Diversity with a series of engaging and educational activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation. The day began with an array of activities such as poster making, slogan writing, herbarium making and research work and discussion on medicinal plants. These activities were organised to involve students creatively and intellectually. Principal Pamila Kaur addressed the students and emphasised the role of young minds in protecting the planet’s rich biological diversity. She added that the school continues to promote environmental consciousness among students and inspires them to be responsible global citizens.

