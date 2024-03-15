AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates International Women’s Day

The school celebrated International Women’s Day highlighting the importance of gender equality and women’s achievements through various activities and discussions. The teachers dressed up in purple, shared their insights and expressed gratitude for each other during the celebration. Students and teachers came together to honour the contributions of women in society and inspire future generations towards equality and empowerment. Principal Pamila Kaur motivated the team to live their lives to the fullest.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.