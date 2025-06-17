AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates World Environment Day

The school celebrated World Environment Day with a strong message of environmental sustainability. The theme for this year, “Ending Plastic Pollution”, inspired a variety of student-led activities promoting environmental responsibility. The celebration included various activities like poster making, awareness programmes, workshops, tree plantation and declamation contest emphasising the urgent need to protect our planet. All the events highlighted the importance of collective action to tackle climate change and conserve natural resources. Students also showcased creative projects made from recycled materials advocating eco-friendly habits. All activities engaged students in meaningful discussions on reducing plastic use, saving water, and preserving biodiversity. The event concluded with the school taking a pledge to continue sustainable practices throughout the year. The celebration served as a powerful reminder of each individual’s role in protecting the environment.

