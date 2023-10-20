AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, holds calligraphy competition

An English and Hindi Calligraphy Competition was organised at the school for the students of Class III to V. The intent of the competition was to inculcate the habit of good handwriting among students. It was also conducted to encourage them to write neatly and present content in a proper manner. The outstanding pieces were ranked and the students who achieved first, second and third position in the competition were appreciated and felicitated with certificates on the stage by Principal Pamila Kaur.
