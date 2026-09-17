AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh holds oratory skills competition

The school organised an oratory skills competition, “Voice of Vision Champion: If I Were the Founder of a School”, for Class VIII students. The event aimed to develop public speaking, creativity, critical thinking and leadership skills. Young orators presented their vision of an ideal school, highlighting value-based education, technology, inclusivity, student well-being and holistic development. Their confidence, clarity, expressive delivery and innovative ideas impressed the judges. Winners were honoured with medals and certificates, while all participants received participation certificates. The Principal appreciated the students’ efforts and emphasised that such platforms nurture confident communicators and future leaders, encouraging students to express their ideas with courage and conviction.

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