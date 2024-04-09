AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, observes World Health Day

World Health Day is a global health awareness day, celebrated every year on April 7. The day is observed to mark the founding of the WHO. Students of classes VI-VIII of the school highlighted the significance of good health and well-being through various activities like healthy snack making with millets, collage on varied food items with millets, recipe booklet of dishes made with millets to inculcate good eating habits that include a balanced diet with lots of water. It was a unique experience to promote actions that can improve health. A special workshop for girls on personal hygiene was organised to emphasise that good hygiene perpetuates a pleasant image as an individual in the society. Certain habits like washing hands before meals, bathing, brushing teeth and cutting nails should be practiced regularly. School Principal Pamila Kaur addressed the students and encouraged them to emphasise on good personal hygiene and to understand how to reduce a risk of many social, mental and physical problems through this.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.