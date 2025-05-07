AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organises Interschool Music Competition

An inspiring display of creativity and musical talent unfolded at the school during the Interschool Music Competition ‘United We Sing’, where students from many schools from the Tricity participated in a unique and innovative challenge, composing original music for a common set of lyrics. Renowned playback singers Aarti Gill and Savita were invited as the judges. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, and Dr Jasmine Kalra, Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools graced the occasion along with Directors, Trustees and other invited dignitaries. Principal Pamila Kaur welcomed the august gathering. The event aimed to celebrate the diversity of musical expression and foster a spirit of collaboration among young artists. Each participating team was given the same set of lyrics, titled “Lets join together and sing a song” and tasked with composing, arranging, and performing their own interpretation in any musical genre of their choice. Top honours went to Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, whose jazz-infused arrangement captivated both the audience and the panel. Their composition stood out for its innovative chord progressions and tight ensemble coordination. Runner-up positions were secured by AKSIPS-41 and Manav Mangal School, Chandigarh, who impressed with their inventive use of instruments and vocal harmonies. The winner teams were rewarded with a cash prize by the host school.