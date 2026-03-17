AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organises rhyme competition

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a joyful Rhyme Competition for the tiny tots of Nursery. The little participants confidently recited their rhymes with beautiful expressions and creative props, showcasing their talent and stage presence. The event was graced by Director Dr Jasmine Kalra, Administrative Director Siddhant Kalra, and Principal Pamila Kaur, who encouraged and applauded the children for their wonderful performances. The competition proved to be a delightful platform for building confidence and enhancing communication skills among the young learners, making the day truly memorable.

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