AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organises workshop on gratitude

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a thought-provoking workshop on gratitude, led by teacher Anju. The session emphasised the significance of positive affirmations, mindfulness, and self-prioritisation, inspiring teachers to focus on personal growth and inner fulfilment. The key takeaways were practice mindfulness in thoughts, words, and actions; prioritize self-care and self-love; and focus on personal growth rather than external validation. The workshop concluded with a powerful message, “Stop trying to impress people, impress yourself. Stretch yourself. Test yourself.” Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said, “These words of wisdom will undoubtedly resonate with us long after the workshop.”

Advertisement