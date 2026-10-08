AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, present special assembly

Students of Class V at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, presented a special assembly highlighting the inspiring life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Through engaging narratives and short skits, they portrayed Gandhi's journey of championing India's freedom through non-violent movements. A devotional prayer and a thematic dance added depth and energy to the presentation. The assembly not only entertained the audience but also encouraged students to reflect on the values of truth, non-violence, and patriotism. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the students' efforts and urged everyone to follow Gandhi's ideals in their daily lives.

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