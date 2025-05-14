AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, students visit Butterfly Park

Students of classes I and II visited the Butterfly Park to learn about environmental conservation. The nature walk allowed students to observe butterflies in their natural habitat and understand their life cycle through a bulletin board display. The trip aimed to instill appreciation for biodiversity and the wonders of nature. Teachers made the visit interactive with games and activities, reinforcing the message that these tiny creatures are gifts of nature. The children enjoyed the educational experience, which combined fun with learning.
