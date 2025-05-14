DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, students visit Butterfly Park

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, students visit Butterfly Park

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of classes I and II visited the Butterfly Park to learn about environmental conservation. The nature walk allowed students to observe butterflies in their natural habitat and understand their life cycle through a bulletin board display. The trip aimed to instill appreciation for biodiversity and the wonders of nature. Teachers made the visit interactive with games and activities, reinforcing the message that these tiny creatures are gifts of nature. The children enjoyed the educational experience, which combined fun with learning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper