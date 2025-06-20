DT
PT
AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, team wins cricket match

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, team wins cricket match

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
The school’s under-12 cricket team has won against Gurukul Global Academy in the Beat the Heat Cricket League organised by Rai School of Cricket, Mohali. The victory has made them one of the leading teams in the league, showcasing their exceptional cricketing skills and teamwork. The school applauded the team’s dedication and achievement.

