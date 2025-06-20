AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, team wins cricket match

The school’s under-12 cricket team has won against Gurukul Global Academy in the Beat the Heat Cricket League organised by Rai School of Cricket, Mohali. The victory has made them one of the leading teams in the league, showcasing their exceptional cricketing skills and teamwork. The school applauded the team’s dedication and achievement.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement