AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Students of Pre-nursery of the school conducted ‘pencil pooja’ in the morning. Toddlers were told about the importance of pencil in their lives. They were encouraged to be a good human being and use the power of the pencil for the good only. Teachers conveyed the message that pencil is a symbol of power which can give them wings of imagination.
