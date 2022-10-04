AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Investiture ceremony of the Interact Club was held at the school. Vinod Kapoor, president of the Rotary Club, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Principal Pamila Kaur extended a formal welcome to the guests, and said being a part of the Interact Club gives the students an international platform to be global citizens and contribute to social welfare. Chirag Aggarwal was installed as the president of Interact Club of AKSIPS 45 for the session 2022-2023. Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the newly-elected members and wished them luck for their future endeavours.
Campaign against drug abuse: The school also joined the campaign Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. With a vision to make India drug-free and to create awareness on a mass level on substance abuse, the school organised various competitions on the school premises. Students from Classes V onwards took part in the essay writing competition, elocution and painting competitions. They came up with some great ideas to tackle the problems through their speeches and essays. Principal lauded the efforts put in by the students.
