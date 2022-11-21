AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chd

The school organised a workshop and a counselling session on the health and hygiene of girls in collaboration with the Proctor and Gamble. Esha Malhotra, resource person, conducted the workshop that was attended by over 100 girls of classes VI-VIII. Discussions veered on orienting the health educators and school girls on good menstrual hygiene practices such as use of sanitary napkins and precautions to be taken during the period and dietary habits. It was a well-organised and well conducted workshop. The workshop followed a Q/A session on the menstrual hygiene of girls.
