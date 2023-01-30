AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Students and staff members watched the live telecast of “Pariksha pe Charcha” from the school premises. The programme was run in classes through smart boards. Teachers also joined the programme in the computer lab. Students listened attentively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he gave interesting examples of dealing with exam-related stress. As many as 506 students and 50 teachers watched the session live.
