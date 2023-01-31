AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

The Republic Day celebrations at the school commenced with flag-hoisting and playing of the National Anthem, followed by students taking a pledge to uphold the honour, integrity, diversity and uniqueness of India. A special assembly was held to celebrate the day which included a speech on the Constitution of India and its salient features, recitation of Hindi and Punjabi poems, saga of patriotic songs by the school choir and a dance performance by the school dance group. The Principal spoke on the history of the Republic Day and sacrifices of great men who gave away their lives for the cause of the nation.