AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Aiming to provide holistic skill development of students, the school conducted Classmate Allrounder Test which evaluated them on multiple parameters like academics, co-curricular, fitness, talent, emotional quotient and life skills. Students from classes V to X participated in the event. Gurnoor Kaur from Class VII got selected in the inter-school level. She received a certificate, cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a chance to visit Bangalore to appear for the national-level test. Anju won the best teacher coordinator award. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the winners.