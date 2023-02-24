AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Aiming to provide holistic skill development of students, the school conducted Classmate Allrounder Test which evaluated them on multiple parameters like academics, co-curricular, fitness, talent, emotional quotient and life skills. Students from classes V to X participated in the event. Gurnoor Kaur from Class VII got selected in the inter-school level. She received a certificate, cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a chance to visit Bangalore to appear for the national-level test. Anju won the best teacher coordinator award. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...