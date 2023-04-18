AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

The school celebrated International Sports Day wherein an inter-house football match was organised for Class VII. Iqbal House and Shakespeare House had tough time in the final match where Shakespeare house won the match by 2-0 . The school Principal addressed the students and laid emphasis on the need to participate. She said it was not important to win but it was participation that mattered. She congratulated the winners and appreciated all teams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect