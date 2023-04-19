AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

A special assembly was conducted by students of Class V to welcome the harvest season. The students highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the festival in a speech. A poem was also recited. On the onset of Sikh New Year and on the formation of the Khalsa Panth, the students performed Bhangra, which depicted the real life of farmers in Punjab. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the students of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. School Principal Pamila Kaur conveyed her best wishes to all for a season full of joy and prosperity.