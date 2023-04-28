AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Kindergarten classes of the school organised a Nature Walk with students and their parents. It was an opportunity to connect with nature, learn about environment and spend quality time together as a family. During the Nature Walk, the parents and children observed the natural world around them, including trees, plants and insects. After the Nature Walk, the teachers organised a quiz covering the topics such as identification, environmental conservation and climate change. The activity helped the children to know the natural world. All enjoyed the song on nature, sung by the school choir. In the end, the parents and the children together performed craft activity and made 'Sun catchers'. The parents encouraged the children to collect flowers, twigs and other natural materials, to decorate the sun catchers and hang these in the sunlight on the trees. In the end, Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the parents for taking part in the activity and encouraged them to participate in more engaging activities like this.