AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

The school celebrated World Book Day through a plethora of activities. During the week-long activities, students from classes I to X participated in numerous activities enthusiastically and showed their love for books. The reading club announced the theme as “Indigenous Languages” and organised a special session for students. Students of the Primary classes made beautiful bookmarks and exchanged their favourite books with their friends. Students from classes IX and X participated in book cover designing and review writing. Pamila Kaur urged students to read books every day.