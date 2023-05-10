AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

An inter-house poem recitation competition was held to pay tribute to legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. Students of Class VIII got an opportunity to exhibit their talent. The competition inspired the young poets to come forward and recite on stage. They enjoyed the perfection of expression, thoughts, emotions, rhythm and music of words. Iqbal House came first, while Einstein and Iqbal House came second. The third position was again shared by Einstein and Iqbal House. The judges appreciated the performances of participants. Winners were awarded with certificates.