AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Students of the school participated in Halcyon 2023, organised by Millenium School to hone children's hidden talent in the initial years. The students of the school performed well and bagged prizes in various categories. Divansh Thakur of Class I represented the school in clay modeling and won third position. Manvik and Shambhavi of the same class won second and third positions, respectively in the 'Show n tell' round. On the other hand, Gurleen of Class 2 bagged the third position in 'Creative art world drawing' and Tanish and Jaisvi bagged the first and third positions in 'Creative costume' category. The school Director and the Principal applauded and appreciated the children.