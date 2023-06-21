AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Daddy’s Day Out was celebrated at the school. The event was held to appreciate fathers for their role in the lives of their children. The function commenced with a welcome speech, after which Kindergarten kids delighted everyone with a song dedicated to their fathers. The highlight of the event was a friendly cricket match played between ‘Fathers Super Kings’ and ‘Super Titans’ teams. A prize distribution ceremony was held to acknowledge the performances of players. Trophies were awarded to the Father’s Man of the Match, Best Bowler and Best Batsman.