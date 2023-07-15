AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

An online workshop on ‘Holistic development of children’ was organised at the school for the parents of students of the pre-primary classes wherein the parents were guided to focus on the mind, body and spirit of the students as a whole. The school counsellor explained the importance of socio-emotional development, linguistic development and the cognitive development of the tiny tots. She also gave suggestions and tips to improve children’s behaviour. The workshop ended with a query session wherein many parents participated enthusiastically. Principal Pamila Kaur encouraged the parents to spend quality time with their wards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...
Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted
Surinder Pal Singh--alias Billa--the gang member was under t...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...