AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

An online workshop on ‘Holistic development of children’ was organised at the school for the parents of students of the pre-primary classes wherein the parents were guided to focus on the mind, body and spirit of the students as a whole. The school counsellor explained the importance of socio-emotional development, linguistic development and the cognitive development of the tiny tots. She also gave suggestions and tips to improve children’s behaviour. The workshop ended with a query session wherein many parents participated enthusiastically. Principal Pamila Kaur encouraged the parents to spend quality time with their wards.