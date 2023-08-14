AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

A team from Savlon Swasth India Mission visited the school to raise awareness about the importance of washing hands among students. The workshop was held for the students of Class I to V. They were shown the videos of cartoon character Chota Bheem to emphasise on proper hand washing technique. At the end of the session, they were asked questions related to the same. Savlon hand-wash kits were distributed to children of Class I to V. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by Savlon India.
