AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated eco-friendly Holi with its students and staff. The kindergarten’s vibrant campus was transformed into a colourful and fragrant playground, as children enthusiastically played with organic colours, flowers, and water. The festivities were designed to not only promote fun and learning but also to instil the values of brotherhood, compassion, and environmental responsibility. Principal Pamila Kaur said, “We believe that celebrations like these provide a unique opportunity to teach the children valuable life lessons. By using organic colours and natural materials, we aim to promote eco-awareness and a sense of responsibility towards our planet.”