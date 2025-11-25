AKSIPS-45 students bag prizes in singing contests

Ravish Kumar, a student of Class VI of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, bagged the second prize in the Solo Bhajan Gayan Competition held at The Tribune School. His soulful rendition was highly appreciated by the judges and the audience alike. The school choir also won the second prize in the Group Patriotic Singing Competition held at the same venue. The melodious performance of the choir filled the atmosphere with patriotic fervour and showcased the students’ dedication and harmony. The principal congratulated Ravish Kumar and the choir members for their excellent performances and wished them continued success in future events.

