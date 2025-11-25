DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-45 students bag prizes in singing contests

AKSIPS-45 students bag prizes in singing contests

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ravish Kumar, a student of Class VI of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, bagged the second prize in the Solo Bhajan Gayan Competition held at The Tribune School. His soulful rendition was highly appreciated by the judges and the audience alike. The school choir also won the second prize in the Group Patriotic Singing Competition held at the same venue. The melodious performance of the choir filled the atmosphere with patriotic fervour and showcased the students’ dedication and harmony. The principal congratulated Ravish Kumar and the choir members for their excellent performances and wished them continued success in future events.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts