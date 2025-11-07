AKSIPS-65, Mohali, excel at football tournament

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, excelled at the 7th Suchinta Khorana Football Tournament organised by Shishu Niketan School, Mohali. The U-13 team emerged champions after defeating Ryan School, Chandigarh, while the U-16 team finished as runners-up. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the players and coaches for their teamwork, discipline and outstanding performance.

Advertisement