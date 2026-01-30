AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To seek divine blessings for students appearing in board examinations, a Sukhmani Sahib Paath was organised at the school with devotion and reverence. Students of Classes X and XII attended the paath, followed by Ardaas and distribution of Karah Prasad. The school management and Principal extended their best wishes to the students, encouraging them to remain stress-free, stay focused and give their best to achieve success with confidence.
