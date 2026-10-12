AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school organised an eye check-up camp during school hours to promote awareness and early detection of vision-related issues among students. The camp was conducted by Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Consultant Ophthalmology at Max Hospital, Mohali, who examined a large number of students for common eye ailments, vision problems and screen-related eye strain. She also counselled students on eye hygiene, a healthy diet, proper reading posture and responsible gadget use. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla thanked Dr Ramandeep Kaur and the Max Hospital team, reaffirming the school's commitment to students' holistic health and well-being.

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