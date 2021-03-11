AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Class IX students of the school were taken to the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76 , for a workshop on Rozgaar Generation and Training, under the roaster drill, as per the guidelines from the DEO. It was a fruitful session and students gained an insight into the job scenario.
