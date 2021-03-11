AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To create awareness and to encourage vigilance, a workshop on ‘good touch and bad touch’ was organised at AKSIPS-65 by the school counsellor for classes I to V. Students were guided on how to identify and remain safe against any sort of physical abuse. A small questionnaire was shared in the end of the workshop. It was a fruitful session. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla guided the students to communicate their issues to parents and teachers as and when required.
