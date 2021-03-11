AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The installation ceremony of the school Interact Club was organised with great zeal and enthusiasm. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Sidhant, Administrator, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Parnika Singh, Associate Director, AKSIPS-65, Rajminder Kaur Jaitla, Principal, AKSIPS-65, and members of the Rotary Club of Mohali, Midtown, graced the occasion. The event started with the national anthem. President of the Rotary Club Ravijeet Singh presented the collar and charter to newly elected president of the Interact Club of AKSIPS-65 Yamini Chaudhary. She in her speech promised to serve humanity across the globe. The ceremony was followed by a traffic awareness workshop by the SP, Traffic Police, Mohali, Jagjit Singh, and Traffic Marshall Janak Raj. He advised the students to abide by the traffic rules to save the society and its people. Jasdeep Kalra and Ravijeet Singh presented a token of gratitude to the SP, Traffic Police, Mohali. Tree plantation was held after the ceremony where the Interact Club members planted saplings presented by the Rotary Club, Mohali. The Principal extended the vote of thanks to the gathering.
