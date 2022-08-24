AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised to mark the Independence Day. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla hoisted the Tricolour on the school premises, followed by singing of patriotic number 'Sare jahaan se achaa' and a speech on the significance of the day by Harshita Walia of Class IX. The assembly concluded with the playing of the National Anthem. A movie The legend of Bhagat Singh was shown to students of classes VI to VIII.